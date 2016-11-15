I Loved & Hated Being In An Open Relationship

It was Grace who called it all off, in the end. She was brave enough to admit that it was too much, for all of us. None of us felt like we were truly being taken care of, or that we could trust each other 100%. Would it have worked, if Luke had had another partner, too? If Grace’s primary relationship had as much history as ours? If I hadn’t been so selfishly determined to keep them both in my life? Who knows? Really, what are the odds that your level of love and openness and attachment will match up with those of not only one, but two or more other people?