What’s better than unicorn makeup? Glittery unicorn makeup. And that’s just what beauty brand Violet Voss has brought us this holiday season with its latest launch.
Here’s the rundown: There’s Unicorn Baby Glitter, which are spackled pigments that shift from white to mint green, Unicorn Love Glitter, which goes from white to amber, and Unicorn Snow Glitter, which shifts from white to blue. All three loose glitter pots are filled with super-fine particles (milled to crazy-small 0.008 x 0.008 hex dimensions) for maximum sparkle density — the key to keeping your look from veering into greeting-card territory.
On their own, the colours look as white and pastel as the mythical beasts they inspired. But what makes them even more magical is the way they transform colour with a little layering technique, as the brand showed on Instagram. Just apply the glitter over white for an intense and icy sheen, or over black to bring out the underlying shades of green, amber, and blue.
At just $9 a pot, there’s never been an easier way to get in on the glitter-makeup trend — or channel unicorn magic — but you’ll have to act fast if you want to get sparkling in time for holiday parties. The brand has announced on its site that order-processing delays are expected, due to high demand.
