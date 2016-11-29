If you've been watching Wood on HBO's Westworld — which you really, truly should be, by the way — then you might be wondering how she handles starring in a series that frequently depicts sexual violence. (Her character Dolores is physically abused by men and presumably raped off camera.) "The thing about Westworld is we don't actually show any act of rape," explained Wood, though she calls negative reactions to the content "valid." And she of all people would understand.

