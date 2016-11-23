These Are The Most Googled Holiday Gifts Of 2016

Last year, the holidays were all about drones, Shopkins, hoverboards, and Star Wars toys. At least, those were the gifts that everyone was searching for on Google. This year, some similarities remain (people really love drones), but a whole new slew of toys is selling out.
Responsible shoppers (i.e., people who don't wait until two days before Christmas or Hanukkah to hit the stores) have already been googling the gifts they're planning to purchase. Google compiled those top trending product searches and released a list of the 10 most popular items this holiday season.
Within the first two weeks of November, everyone was looking for games and toys. And while the majority of these probably aren't on your wish list, if you're shopping for a little kid, there's no better place to look. Get your hands on a Hatchimal or Num Nom and you'll be the coolest adult around. Click through to see what else rounds out the most wanted presents chart.
