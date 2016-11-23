Donald Trump Just Appointed His First Top-Level Woman

"Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country," Trump said in a release Wednesday. "She is also a proven dealmaker, and we look to be making plenty of deals. She will be a great leader representing us on the world stage."



Haley, an outspoken Trump critic throughout much of the presidential race, would become his first female — and first nonwhite — Cabinet-level official if confirmed by the Senate. She's the daughter of Indian immigrants and is the second Asian-American to serve as a U.S. governor.



"Our country faces enormous challenges here at home and internationally, and I am honoured that the president-elect has asked me to join his team and serve the country we love as the next ambassador to the United Nations," Haley said in Trump's release.



Not all presidents have treated the ambassadorship to the U.N. as a Cabinet-level position, and Republicans have tended not to grant that status.



After secretary of state — a job Trump has not yet filled — the ambassadorship is the highest-profile diplomatic position, the ambassador often serving as the voice for U.S. positions on the international stage. As part of the Cabinet, Haley would have more opportunity to shape U.S. policies, rather than simply defend the administration's positions.



Yet it could be an awkward role at times. Trump campaigned on the theme of "America first" and said he is skeptical about "international unions that tie us up and bring America down." Trump has also described the United Nations as weak and incompetent.



Haley's new job clears the way for Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster to step into the role of South Carolina governor. McMaster was an early Trump endorser, backing him before the state's GOP primary in February.



At the time, Haley campaigned for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, before going on to support Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.