Another day, another Kardashian lip-injection controversy. Last time, Kylie Jenner took heat for her personal decision to alter her body. This time, the spotlight is on the elder half of the Jenner duo: Kendall. Twitter users decided yesterday that Kendall had had lip injections after the 21-year-old appeared in a Facebook Live video with noticeably fuller lips.
And people really seemed to take it personally. Commenters expressed bewilderment and anger over Kendall's perceived "less natural" look. I mean, can we not with all the plastic-surgery shaming?
YOU CAN TELL THEY'RE SISTERS MORE SO AFTER THE PLASTIC SURGERY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! STOP GOING TO THE SAME DOCTOR @KendallJenner @KylieJenner https://t.co/AWHRHsHxND— Chris (@chriiistopherr) November 22, 2016
Kendall has deffo had her lips done 👀 pic.twitter.com/OiLwvIdOMe— Hannah Cedella (@hancedella) November 22, 2016
The controversy grew to the point that Kylie herself had to address it in an almost-comical formal statement. In a video posted on Snapchat, she apologises to Kendall for allegedly stirring up the rumours by overdrawing her lips.
"You guys, Kendall let me over-line her lips today with lip liner, and everyone thinks she got lip injections," she says, keeping the camera on Kendall's face. "I'm sorry Kendall." They both laugh.
Say it louder @KendallJenner @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/PtEvk7B233— Killa (@bieberfsociety) November 22, 2016
But here's the thing: Kendall Jenner may very well have had lip injections. (Kylie herself once joked to Refinery29 that both sisters had their lips done.) More importantly, though, it doesn't matter. Kylie can have lip injections, Kendall can have lip injections, or you can have lip injections. (Where's Oprah when you need her?) So let's all lay off Kendall Jenner's lips and Jennifer Aniston's womb and Renée Zellweger's face for a second and focus on the more important choices right ahead of you: pumpkin, pecan, or blueberry crisp.
