14 Looks That Stood Out At The 2016 American Music Awards

Over the past few years, the American Music Awards ceremony has seen its share of memorable style moments. We're thinking back to Zendaya's pink Ungaro minidress, Selena Gomez's sequined Givenchy number, and of course, Lady Gaga's ethereal Versace gown — and her ultimate accessory, a real, live white horse. Needless to say, our red carpet expectations for the awards show have been set high. And this year's event, well, didn't exactly live up.
No, we're not experiencing a bout of award dressing fatigue (it's only November, after all). But with today's (arguably) most famous supermodel as host (here's looking at you, Gigi Hadid), we were hoping for some major high-fashion moments like those we've seen before. What we got instead was a slew of wild-card looks that were a range of hits and misses (with the majority leaning toward the latter).
Fortunately, that means the getups that were good really stood out. See which stars pulled out all the stops, ahead.
