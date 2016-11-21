All The Models Walking The VS Fashion Show So Far

It's the time of year when the glitter sparkles brighter, the #fitspo gets (way too) intense, and the wings are dusted off: Yes, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is right around the corner.
This year, the lingerie giant is flying its angels to Paris to film a catwalk spectacular at the end of the month, which will air during primetime on December 5. However, the whole thing has become way more than just a televised runway show. And considering that ratings were way down last year, the event has evolved to encompass a months-long journey where social-media savvy models share every single event (and photo opportunity) that leads up to the actual show — from casting to fitting to run-through and every workout in between.
It's certainly no small operation: So far, there are more than 50 models confirmed to board a pink jet to France. There are the Angels, of course (sans Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo, both of whom seem to be on maternity leave), and other high-profile gets, such as Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, and Liu Wen. There are also a bunch of very exciting newcomers, from Gigi's sister, Bella, to industry-favourite Dilone, who'll be joining the gang on the glittery catwalk this year.
These models have more in common than just being part of the Victoria's Secret model lineup. They've all mastered the art of social media, as evidenced by their tear-inducing posts announcing they'd been picked for the pink plane to Paris — and of course several lifetimes' worth of very professional selfies.
There are still a few uncertainties leading up to the show — will Cara Delevingne accept Ed Razek's invitation to come back to the catwalk? And we may not know until the show airs next month. Until then, we rounded up all the models we can expect to see light up our television screens with their megawatt smiles (and bedazzled lingerie) come December 5.
