Trump Supporters Protest Starbucks By Spending Money At Starbucks

Donald Trump's supporters are making their voices heard. The latest part of their crusade in making sure that their voices are heard stemmed from a pair of incidents in Starbucks.
The first, in the Miami area, a white man in a vest, David Sanguesa, can be seen berating a young black woman employee of the chain. He yells "Trump!” and “I voted for Trump!” before telling the employee she is trash, garbage, and demanding his money back.
“I had a bad day. I was wrong for screaming at her. I have since apologised,” Sanguesa told the Miami Herald, a publication that he used to regularly email racist rants to, in an interview Thursday morning. During a subsequent interview, the 53-year-old said he wanted to file a racial discrimination lawsuit.
The first, in the Miami area, a white man in a vest, David Sanguesa, can be seen berating a young black woman employee of the chain. He yells "Trump!” and “I voted for Trump!” before telling the employee she is trash, garbage, and demanding his money back.
“I had a bad day. I was wrong for screaming at her. I have since apologised,” Sanguesa told the Miami Herald, a publication that he used to regularly email racist rants to, in an interview Thursday morning. During a subsequent interview, the 53-year-old said he wanted to file a racial discrimination lawsuit.
Advertisement
#trump supporter in #miami @Starbucks attacks & threatens patrons & staff bc coffee took too long, blames anti-white "discrimination" pic.twitter.com/HRj9EahrMy— jorge dc (@Jbdcl) November 16, 2016
A second sees a man politely asking for his money back after Starbucks employees wouldn't write the name Trump on his cup. The employees called the police on the man.
Starbucks SJWs call cops on customer for requesting "Trump" name on his coffee cup. pic.twitter.com/WlBoXgZEZF— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 18, 2016
Now, the Trump train is revving into motion. The President elect's supporters used the hashtag #TrumpCup to detail their plan to mess with Starbucks by spending a lot of money at Starbucks.
This guy told people to go to Starbucks, request they put "Trump" on their cups, and film their reaction if they refused.
This guy told people to go to Starbucks, request they put "Trump" on their cups, and film their reaction if they refused.
Operation #TrumpCup— Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) November 18, 2016
1) Go to Starbucks & tell them your name is Trump
2) If they refuse take video
Pls share & spread the word pic.twitter.com/huPj4g6cqY
He tells Breitbart he intended the move to be a statement, not a protest. He would only consider a protest of the chain if every single Starbucks refused to put Trump on a cup.
Trump supporters are conducting a similar protest of Hamilton, which is sold out for the foreseeable future. It's unclear what they hope to accomplish.
Starbucks says that their employees are not required to write anything on customer cups, nor are they required to announce the name the customer provides out loud.
"Over the years, writing customer names on cups and calling out their names has been a fun ritual in our stores," a Starbucks spokesperson told CNN. "Rarely has it been abused or taken advantage of. We hope and trust that our customers will continue to honour that tradition."
Trump supporters are conducting a similar protest of Hamilton, which is sold out for the foreseeable future. It's unclear what they hope to accomplish.
Starbucks says that their employees are not required to write anything on customer cups, nor are they required to announce the name the customer provides out loud.
"Over the years, writing customer names on cups and calling out their names has been a fun ritual in our stores," a Starbucks spokesperson told CNN. "Rarely has it been abused or taken advantage of. We hope and trust that our customers will continue to honour that tradition."
Advertisement