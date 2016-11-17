Kaley Cuoco Has Zero Shame About Her Plastic Surgery

Ask 99% of celebrities the secret to their youthful face or sculpted body and they'll tell you all about hot lemon water, the Tracy Anderson Method, and the skin-care line they're paid to promote. But getting them to admit to plastic surgery? You might have better luck requesting the nuclear codes from Obama.
Even non-invasive procedures like fillers and Botox carry a stigma — just ask Kylie Jenner, who denied having her lips done, then reluctantly admitted to it under the pressure of all the speculation, then eventually got really honest about the whole thing. You're damned if you do, damned if you don't; it's no wonder stars avoid the discussion altogether.
That's what makes Kaley Cuoco's candid interview in the December issue of Women's Health so surprising — and, in my opinion, brave. In it, Cuoco says, "Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs — best thing I ever did," adding that she also recently filled in a line in her neck she'd had since childhood. “As much as you want to love your inner self… I’m sorry, you also want to look good. I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing,” the actress says.
As a twentysomething who underwent a nose job in high school and gets dermal injections regularly — and has always been open about all of it, even to mixed reactions — I think it's important to break down the taboo around plastic surgery. While self-acceptance is a wonderful thing, it's easier for some than others, and there's nothing wrong with making the decision to change something you don't love about yourself. Bottom line: Just as dyeing hair, tattooing eyebrows, or getting veneers doesn't make a person fake, neither does having silicone in their breasts. If anyone disagrees? Middle fingers up; tell him, boy, bye.
Even non-invasive procedures like fillers and Botox carry a stigma — just ask Kylie Jenner, who denied having her lips done, then reluctantly admitted to it under the pressure of all the speculation, then eventually got really honest about the whole thing. You're damned if you do, damned if you don't; it's no wonder stars avoid the discussion altogether.
That's what makes Kaley Cuoco's candid interview in the December issue of Women's Health so surprising — and, in my opinion, brave. In it, Cuoco says, "Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs — best thing I ever did," adding that she also recently filled in a line in her neck she'd had since childhood. “As much as you want to love your inner self… I’m sorry, you also want to look good. I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing,” the actress says.
As a twentysomething who underwent a nose job in high school and gets dermal injections regularly — and has always been open about all of it, even to mixed reactions — I think it's important to break down the taboo around plastic surgery. While self-acceptance is a wonderful thing, it's easier for some than others, and there's nothing wrong with making the decision to change something you don't love about yourself. Bottom line: Just as dyeing hair, tattooing eyebrows, or getting veneers doesn't make a person fake, neither does having silicone in their breasts. If anyone disagrees? Middle fingers up; tell him, boy, bye.
Advertisement