Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham have gained success as models , but Harper may be headed into the fashion industry as a designer. A doodle she drew at age four became the basis for her dad's tattoo , and it's now also on a shirt designed by her mum for World AIDS Day.It depicts a simple stick figure in a dress next to a heart, but it's not your typical kid's drawing. It's got crisp edges and a distinctive style. The shirt features a red ribbon on the figure's dress in honour of the occasion.As a UN ambassador, Victoria Beckham has designed a shirt to raise funds to fight AIDS every year. "This year, for the first time (and along with a little help from Harper), I've created an adults T-shirt with a matching mini-version for children too ," she told Harper's Bazaar The shirts are for sale on Beckham's website , and proceeds go to Born Free Africa, which prevents the spread of the disease from mothers to children.