Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham have gained success as models, but Harper may be headed into the fashion industry as a designer. A doodle she drew at age four became the basis for her dad's tattoo, and it's now also on a shirt designed by her mum for World AIDS Day.
It depicts a simple stick figure in a dress next to a heart, but it's not your typical kid's drawing. It's got crisp edges and a distinctive style. The shirt features a red ribbon on the figure's dress in honour of the occasion.
As a UN ambassador, Victoria Beckham has designed a shirt to raise funds to fight AIDS every year. "This year, for the first time (and along with a little help from Harper), I've created an adults T-shirt with a matching mini-version for children too," she told Harper's Bazaar.
The shirts are for sale on Beckham's website, and proceeds go to Born Free Africa, which prevents the spread of the disease from mothers to children.
Here's some more recent work of Harper's.
With a few more years of practice, she could be designing clothes for celebs outside her own family.
