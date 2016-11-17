15 Songs with Signature Dance Moves (& How To Do Them)

Confession: When I was a kid, one of my favourite things to do was copy dance routines from music videos. I'm not talking about "Lean Back" swaying, I'm talking about Janet Jackson "Miss You Much"-level, kick ball changes. And that's because dance routines in music videos are pretty incredible to watch. But they're even more exhilarating to perform.



Let's admit it. We all want to be that person at the party who knows every move to "Juju on That Beat" without being told. We all want to know how to do the moonwalk and show it off on the dance floor. But how?



Instructional videos, of course! Isn't that the way we learn makeup hacks and hair-styling tricks? Well, they're also your ticket to learning how to perform some of the best dance moves and routines and looking like a pro on the dance floor.



Ahead, we've rounded up 15 songs with popular dance moves. Plus, 15 instructional videos to help break down the moves. Prepare to be the life of the party!

