This Diesel Campaign Features Two Trans Models

Melzer, who lives in Germany, was the first trans model to appear on the cover of Men's Health in Europe, according to The Telegraph. Lamers, a Dutch model, won Holland's Next Top Model last year.
The campaign kicked off with a video of both of them in photoshoots set to EMF's "Unbelievable."
Proud to represent who we are and what we do with @diesel X @aboutyoude
Here's another great picture from the DIESEL X ABOUT YOU CAMPAIGN.
The modelling world has been challenging gender roles for a while with androgynous clothes and has been gaining more visibility for transgender people over the past few years. There's now a modelling agency and show dedicated to trans models.
Hopefully, these changes in the fashion world will also help transform people's attitudes in everyday life. Lamers told Mic she hopes the campaign will "really open people's eyes and bring a change, acceptance and awareness."