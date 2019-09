You Have To See The Beauty Prank Taking Over The Internet

Would your S.O. be cool with it if you turned up with your eyebrows shaved? Of course, we'd all love to believe they love us for us...but you never know, right?According to BuzzFeed , 17-year-old Lizette Galvan from Fort Worth, Texas, had the genius idea to test out this theory after watching a YouTube tutorial of someone transforming into Yoda — and the results were hilarious. Here’s how it went down: With the help of a glue stick, translucent powder, setting powder, orange concealer, and full-coverage concealer, Galvan temporarily erased one of her eyebrows, then texted her guy to share the news.“'Bout to shave my brows,” she wrote. Her boyfriend responded with a simple, “Come again?” and then added, “Shave?”“Yeah, hold up," she typed, before sending a picture with one brow gone.