Tinder Just Expanded Its Features To Include Trans Users

In a major move towards inclusivity, Tinder has just expanded its features to better serve its transgender and gender-nonconforming users. Starting today, the dating app is allowing people to select an identity other than "male" or "female" so that users can add any term to their profile that best describes their gender identity.
Previously, users were only able to identify simply as a man or a woman, a limitation that overlooked the experiences of transgender and gender-nonconforming users, and even led to trans users being wrongfully banned. Tinder's new feature expansion, however, hopes to provide a better, more inclusive experience for those who identify as transgender, or somewhere between or outside of the gender binary.
In a press release, Tinder CEO Sean Rad, who hinted at the change back in June, said that the company was "excited" about the app's new update, and hoped that it would send the message that "everyone is welcome on Tinder."
"Not only is it the right thing to do for our users, it’s the right thing to do, period," Tinder told us in June.
In its step towards inclusivity, Tinder joined forces with GLAAD as well as transgender advocate and consultant Andrea James.
"It sends a strong message of acceptance when a platform like Tinder clearly tells its users that transgender people are welcome," Nick Adams, director of GLAAD's Transgender Media Program, said in a press release. Adams added that the update reflects "a growing awareness that trans people are part of the fabric of everyday life" that will call for more acceptance for transgender and gender-nonconforming people.
“For many trans people, opening up to a new romantic prospect about being trans can be a really nerve-racking experience,” James said. “I know this update will helps trans and gender-nonconforming users feel more comfortable while forging new relationships.”
For now, the update is only available on Tinder in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., but we hope it will expand to other countries, too. Like Adams said, an update like this sends a strong message that everyone deserves a fair shot at finding happiness.
