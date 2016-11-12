This Red Wine Grilled Cheese Recipe Lets You Enjoy Your Two Favourite Things At Once

By nature, the individual members of a dynamic duo are only made better by teaming up with their partners. In the food world, there's an almost never-ending list of these unbeatable combos. Think about it: We've got peanut butter and jelly, caramel and chocolate, tequila and limes, mayonnaise and french fries. At the top of that long list of perfect food pairings? Wine and cheese, of course.
There's no denying the deliciousness of a bold glass of red wine enjoyed with a beautiful cheese plate. It's really the perfect way to start unwinding on a Friday evening. But what if wine and cheese could be combined even further than just simply consuming them at the same time? Enter the wine grilled cheese.
Earlier this week, Country Living featured a red wine grilled cheese recipe from the food blog BS' in the Kitchen. The recipe was originally posted back in 2013, but its resurfacing honestly couldn't have come at a more perfect time.
The key to the recipe is making a wine reduction with sautéed onions, garlic, thyme, and rosemary, which you then spread on the bread before adding your cheese and grilling. The blog's original recipe is made with cabernet sauvignon and Gruyere, but the authors encourage their readers to personalise the sandwich with your favourite wine-and-cheese pairing. You know what that means? I'm coming for you, Gouda and merlot. You can find the full recipe, here.
