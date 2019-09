If you wear glasses, you'll know the internal to-ing and fro-ing that comes with meeting new people. Do I keep my specs on to appear intelligent and sophisticated, or just wear contacts to avoid coming across as a bookish nerd?Luckily, a new dating app has been specifically designed with us bespectacled folk in mind.SPEX, for people who wear glasses or are attracted to those who do, launched last month and aims to “bring the sex back in to wearing specs".The app, which is still in development and currently only exists as a website , was the brainchild of Charly Lester, 33, who was inspired by her own self-consciousness when dating in glasses.“I wear glasses, and when I go on a first date I usually wear contacts as I am a bit embarrassed about them," she told the Evening Standard "But I realised some people actually really like glasses and some people even say they find it their partner’s most attractive feature."Users must create their profile using Facebook and can make as much information public as they like. They must include their age, location, height and whether they wear glasses or just have a thing for people who do.If they're a glasses wearer, they must then use five words to answer the question: “I think my glasses make me look...”