Pink Surprises With Pregnancy Announcement

Pink announced on Instagram today that she is pregnant. "Surprise!" the singer captioned the photo, which captures her revealing her expectant frame. The snapshot also shows daughter Willow giving her a hug. The autumnal photo pleased fans, who rushed to congratulate the family — and ask who designed that dress.
This will be Pink's second child with husband Carey Hart. Willow was born five years ago. Pink has not yet revealed her due date or any additional information about the new baby. Here's hoping the new baby brings us some new #birthdaygoals.
