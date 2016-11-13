There is a lot of uncertainty for Donald Trump's America. However, while many Americans may be sad to see the current first family move out of the White House, a part of its legacy will likely remain on-site: Michelle Obama's vegetable garden.
The garden, in addition to providing fresh fruits and vegetables for state dinners and family meals, provides excess produce to local nonprofits. The FLOTUS lined her ducks up in order to ensure that it would be extra difficult for the future president — whom we now know to be a fast-food lover — won't let it languish.
In October, Obama unveiled an expansion of the garden, which has incorporated cement, stone, and steel to make it a more permanent fixture. Obama also revealed that she had secured £2 million dollars in private funding to keep up the garden, which will continue to be maintained by the National Park Service.
Here's hoping that Obama's garden lives on indefinitely.
