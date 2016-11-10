Gigi Hadid Isn't Here For One Direction

Brace yourselves, Directioners. Gigi Hadid isn't one of you.
The supermodel may be dating former One Direction member Zayn, but she's not exactly running around belting out "That's What Makes You Beautiful."
Hadid, who will be co-hosting the American Music Awards on November 20 with Jay Pharoah, admitted as much during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. Kimmel quizzed his guest to see if she'd ever been a "crazed" 1D fan, and it's clear that she was not.
"I grew up in a household where my stepdad [David Foster] was a classical musical producer — Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban — that was the music I was into," she explained. "I think we can all name a One Direction song that we like. Or maybe not. I love Zayn Malik solo a lot more."
Well, she was in the "Pillowtalk" video. But Hadid seems to be pretending that she's a total pop novice. She's best friends with Taylor Swift, and knows the words to High School Musical's soundtrack. Girl, it's okay to simply say that you're not into 1D. From the sounds of it, Zayn isn't really either.
