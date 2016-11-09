Today is a day for comfort eating if ever there was one. Chocolate, sweets and stodgy carbs are in order for anyone feeling distraught about the U.S. election result.
Obviously this sadness will be felt far more keenly by the many Americans in the U.K., and for them there's one teeny tiny silver lining to come out of the election.
Free comfort carbs at The Diner in London! The restaurant is offering free cheeseburgers all day to anyone with a U.S. passport as proof of citizenship.
Commiserations or Celebrations?TODAY, Nov 9th,show your U.S. Passport at any of our Diner locations in exchange for a FREE cheeseburger 🍔 pic.twitter.com/fTlKc7xyfo— The Diner (@thedinertweets) November 9, 2016
The Diner's nine branches can be found in Camden, Covent Garden, Islington, Soho, Shoreditch, Gloucester Road, Spitalfields, Dalston and The Strand.
The restaurant was clear about its own dismay at the election result on Twitter this morning.
During the campaign it also served up US election freakshakes in Republican red for Trump and Democrat blue for Clinton.
So, Americans, don't turn in your passports just yet. Get your free burger first.
