Hillary Clinton fulfilled her civic duty early on Tuesday.



The presidential candidate cast her ballot at the Douglas G. Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, NY. Her husband Bill accompanied her to the polling site, where he presumably also voted for the first female president in the country.



As she cast her ballot, a crowd of supporters cheered her on. When Clinton came out of the school, she greeted those waiting for her outside.



Clinton told a crowd of reporters that it was "the most humbling feeling." She added, "I know how much responsibility goes with this and so many people are counting on the outcome of this election, what it means for our country, and I will do the very best I can if I’m fortunate enough to win today."



Watch Clinton cast her ballot in the video below.