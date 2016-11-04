Somewhere between the monochromatic look sweeping Hollywood and no-makeup makeup lies a new red-carpet trend that beautifully marries the two. Enter: all-peach everything.
This new take on mono makeup still pays homage to matching your lips, cheeks, and eyes, but in a subtler way, with more attention to texture, and in shades of soft orange-pink. We don't have to tell you that the pastel hue is totally unexpected for fall, but it'll only take a few images to convince even the most conventional among us that rule-breaking beauty is often the most exciting.
Top celeb makeup artist Hung Vanngo is a driving force behind this trend — which you'll see ahead — and is quick to endorse the shade no matter the season. "Peach can be flattering on many skin tones because you have a range, from pale peaches into corals," he tells us. "It can be very chic to keep the makeup in a monochromatic colour family, and peach is one of my favourites to work with."
A universally appealing look that's both unexpected and not too far out of the comfort zone? Count us in. Click ahead for more tips from Vanngo, images of the latest celebs in peach, and the products that will help you pull it off with ease.
