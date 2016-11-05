15 Things Every Indecisive Netflix Viewer Needs

"Let's watch Love Actually."
"I'm not in the mood for that. Can we please do The Crown?"
"Ugh, no. I don't want something that serious."
"Well, what will you watch?"
The above is a much abbreviated, but completely accurate version of every discussion that takes place when I try to have a family movie night. Or, really, any night when we want to put on Netflix. It usually ends with us sticking with reruns of Absolutely Fabulous for the millionth time.
That isn't a bad thing — Patsy's magazine episode never gets old — but it is frustrating. It also means that most of us don't actually get to watch something we're in the mood for.
Figuring out what you want to stream isn't any easier on your own. According to a study from Rovi, the average person spends almost 20 minutes trying to figure out what to watch on Netflix or Hulu. That's almost one full episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt that you could be watching.
With that in mind, we've rounded up 15 apps, sites, and bots that will help you make a decision — fast. Some are totally random while others take your preferences into account. Either way, now we can end the Netflix decision making conflict once and for all.
