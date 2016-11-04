The girl who inspired 2016's most popular Halloween costume is back in action. This time, she's left her Eggos at home.
Millie Bobby Brown, a.k.a. Stranger Things' nose-bleeding, waffle-feasting Eleven, is rocking a modern makeover as the star of Sigma's latest music video, for "Find Me," featuring vocals from Birdy. The clip finds the pint-size British TV star lip-syncing her heart out in a jazzy blue fur coat. She also seems to be zooming through the city while hanging out of a car's sunroof, which sure as hell beats riding shotgun on Mike's bicycle.
The 12-year-old actress has no trouble capturing the emotional intensity of the song. If there's an award for Most Dramatic Facial Expressions in a Music Video, Brown's got it on lock.
According to a tweet from Brown, she "absolutely loved" shooting the video. Um, yeah. What kid wouldn't?
It was a pleasure,I absolutely loved it Thankyou so much 😘❤️ https://t.co/Tet4mBraPa— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) November 4, 2016
Watch the full video, below. Be honest: This is totally what you look like when you're singing in the shower.
