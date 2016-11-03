Kylie Jenner's Back At It Again With Puma

Now, Puma's going wide with its drop of the Fierce KRM, a lightweight, laceless shoe designed to endure every workout. The neoprene style comes in four colours — black, off-white, olive green, and wine red. The big difference between the Fierce 1.0 and this new silhouette is the embellishment: The KRM features textured circular patterns on the outer — a fashion-focused element of an otherwise entirely functional trainer. (You can already procure a Fierce in metallic, camo, mesh, and fluorescent brights.)
In the teaser video, Jenner stretches and flexes in front of a hall of mirrors, showing off the new trainers, as well as some impeccable black lipstick which we presume comes courtesy of one of her sought-after Lip Kits.
Puma has had a pretty busy week. Yesterday, it dropped its first official campaign starring its latest creative collaborator, The Weeknd. We'll have to wait and see if the performer (and Kylie, for that matter) will go down the Fenty route with the global sportswear brand — but we'll certainly be keeping an eye out for that.
Ahead, check out the Fierce KRM campaign in full.