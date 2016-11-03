Obama: Men Must Check Sexist Biases, Elect Clinton

President Obama is hitting the campaign trail with a fervour unseen in decades. That's at least how long its been since a popular sitting president has been able to campaign for his successor. His latest salvo in support of his former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, called on men to reexamine how they thought about the Democratic candidate.



Obama was speaking at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio when he said that men should think about how they arrive a first impressions.



"I want every man out there who's voting to kinda look inside yourself and ask yourself, if you're having problems with this stuff, how much of it is that we're just not used to it? When a guy is ambitious and out in the public arena and working hard, well that's okay. But when a woman suddenly does it, suddenly you're all like, 'Well, why's she doing that?' I want you to think about it, because she is so much more qualified than the other guy."

