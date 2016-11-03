If you've been watching the current series of The X Factor, you'll know about the strange phenomena that is Honey G. The "rapper" defied the odds to make it to the live final shows and has so far made it through four weeks of public votes. A lot of people, it seems, are actually voting for her.
While some people think Honey G is all just a bit of fun and have defended her against accusations of racism (including 50 Cent!), others believe she is "taking the mickey out of rap" (Professor Green) and is an example of "modern-day blackface".
Now Lily Allen has added her voice to the latter camp, calling the X Factor contestant "offensive", The Guardian reported.
During a discussion on BBC Radio 1 about cultural appropriation in the music industry, Allen called Honey G “so wrong on so many levels”.
“As far as I can tell she is a white lady that dresses up in Ali G, Goldie Lookin Chain kind of attire," Allen said.
“She has done really well on X Factor and ITV is pouring money into her. I’m not black but I find it offensive. So wrong on so many levels, I can’t even start to talk about it.”
Allen was herself accused of racism and cultural appropriation in 2013 for her single Hard Out Here and yesterday told Annie Mac that it "felt horrible" , but encouraged her to “do more research and strive to keep putting out music”.
Allen has been particularly outspoken on a range of issues recently, taking the time to apologise to refugees in Calais "on behalf of my country", and call out a taxi driver who refused to pick her up because of her stance on "immigrants".
She later said the incident gave her a “glimpse of what it feels like to be discriminated against”.
Speaking to Mac about her music, Allen said she would love to "write politically motivated songs" but didn't think they'd be a success, saying such music "sound[s] really earnest and preachy".
"I would make them if I thought they would be good and catchy, but where I haven’t succeeded in getting these messages across in my music I get them across through my social media platform," she said.
“I feel like I am here in this position and there are things that are going on post-Brexit, and actually before Brexit. I feel like it’s my responsibility. I knew full well that there was going to be a fallout from the mainstream media, but I kind of feel empowered by it rather than upset by it.”
She also said artists were becoming increasingly reserved about their opinions to avoid conflict with their sponsors. “If [as a musician] you want to make millions of pounds and please everyone, then don’t say anything."
She added: "But if you want to make changes, then the only way to do it is to talk and do it in your music.”
