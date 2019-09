If you've been watching the current series of The X Factor, you'll know about the strange phenomena that is Honey G. The "rapper" defied the odds to make it to the live final shows and has so far made it through four weeks of public votes. A lot of people, it seems, are actually voting for her.While some people think Honey G is all just a bit of fun and have defended her against accusations of racism ( including 50 Cent! ), others believe she is "taking the mickey out of rap" ( Professor Green ) and is an example of "modern-day blackface" Now Lily Allen has added her voice to the latter camp, calling the X Factor contestant "offensive", The Guardian reported During a discussion on BBC Radio 1 about cultural appropriation in the music industry, Allen called Honey G “so wrong on so many levels”.“As far as I can tell she is a white lady that dresses up in Ali G, Goldie Lookin Chain kind of attire," Allen said.“She has done really well on X Factor and ITV is pouring money into her. I’m not black but I find it offensive. So wrong on so many levels, I can’t even start to talk about it.”