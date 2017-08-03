While yoga classes used to take place in grotty town halls and questionable-smelling leisure centres, it’s now common to downward dog in a studio that could feature in an interiors magazine (or Pinterest board). From huge, light-flooded spaces to intimate candlelit rooms, yoga studios now have hotel-worthy bathrooms, hip juice bars and succulents galore. Yoga may be an ancient practice founded over 5000 years ago, but it has had a thoroughly modern makeover. From Clapton to Covent Garden, finding your own slice of zen in the capital couldn’t be easier. Click through to see our favourites.
Read these stories next: