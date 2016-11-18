Just because it's well into winter, that doesn't mean your wardrobe can't be as fun as it is functional. Yes, cold-weather dressing means lots of layering and even more knitwear but one little carefully-considered garment can completely transform your outfit, whether it's a killer coat, directional denim or a bold bag.
As Christmas looms and you're looking to drop your loved ones a gift hint or two, there's no harm in *accidentally* leaving a tab open on one of the products ahead. If you’re in need of some sartorial inspiration to liven up a dreary wardrobe, take a tip from eight of London's most stylish women, who reveal the item at the top of their winter wish list.
As Christmas looms and you're looking to drop your loved ones a gift hint or two, there's no harm in *accidentally* leaving a tab open on one of the products ahead. If you’re in need of some sartorial inspiration to liven up a dreary wardrobe, take a tip from eight of London's most stylish women, who reveal the item at the top of their winter wish list.