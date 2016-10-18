The Truth About What Happens To Your Marriage When You Have Cancer

Making sure your partner or spouse gets time off is important. Their life has been turned upside down, as well. And they might be the one with the health insurance, so they simply must go to work every day to keep the insurance and the income. If you, the patient, are the breadwinner, that pressure will undoubtedly be even worse. (And that might require a financial-planning meeting.) I can say from the other side that it’s best to get your feelings out; this isn’t the time to let resentment build. Talking to a therapist or marriage councillor, even if it’s once or twice, can be a lifesaver. If your spouse or partner’s family is able to visit, that can provide some relief and comfort for them. Your partner’s in Cancerland, too, albeit on a different level; they need someone to turn to as well. Allowing them to lose it and cry — in front of you, or alone, or with whomever they trust — is so important. They need that space, particularly if you’re facing a prolonged treatment. (One caveat here: If your in-laws create more stress for you, the patient, plan accordingly so your partner can have time alone with their family.)