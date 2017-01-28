[After I decided to get breast-reduction surgery,] I definitely had a lot of people who were bashing me for being affiliated with body-positivity campaigns, and telling me, "You got plastic surgery, so basically you don't promote body positivity and you don't love yourself." And that's completely untrue. As soon as I had large breasts, I was severely uncomfortable; I had really bad back problems; I couldn't fit into a lot of clothes; I had really bad indents in my shoulders from heavy bras; I could barely stand up straight. I felt it was necessary for me, and I made the choice entirely for me. I think it can definitely be empowering if you make a change for yourself that you always felt you wanted. If it raises your self-esteem and makes you more confident, then it's up to you and you should do whatever you want.