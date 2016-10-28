The celebrity beauty looks that parade down the red carpet can be a bit of a bore. The same-old chignons and ponytails? Chic, of course. Textbook waves and curls? We love 'em. And voluminous blowouts? Hey, they always work. But nothing is quite as wildly inspiring as when a celeb steps out of her limo rocking something totally unexpected. Is that gold wire in her hair? A twisted, flipped-on-its-head braid? A scrunchie? In the past few weeks, it felt like every A-lister was finally ready to let their freak flag fly. And we're ready to join them.
Ahead, find 29 of the hair looks that wowed us recently. The hardest part is deciding which to try first.
