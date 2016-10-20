Two beverages that will warm you up as soon as they hit your lips are hot chocolate and red wine. While these two drinks do share that heating ability, they come at it from opposite angles. A sip of hot chocolate can transport you back to the snow days of your youth, while red wine relaxes you the way a grown-ass adult deserves. Finally, thanks to Kylie Mitchell of immaEATthat, we no longer have to chose between childhood nostalgia and kicking back like a full-fledged adult.
Last November, Mitchell, a Houston-based food blogger, wrote a blog post on how to make red wine hot chocolate, and it's sure to change your winter for the better. The second best thing about her recipe (after the part where you drink wine mixed with chocolate) is that it's really easy to make. All you need is milk, red wine, and some dark chocolate chunks.
Start by heating the milk and chocolate chips in a saucepan. Once the chocolate is melted into creamy liquid form, add the wine and stir until the beverage is heated. Then, pour into a mug and serve with some whipped cream, if you like. That's how easy it is.
Take a look at her recipe for all the details you'll need to make red wine hot chocolate yourself. Then, wonder how you've possibly made it through this many winters without it.
Last November, Mitchell, a Houston-based food blogger, wrote a blog post on how to make red wine hot chocolate, and it's sure to change your winter for the better. The second best thing about her recipe (after the part where you drink wine mixed with chocolate) is that it's really easy to make. All you need is milk, red wine, and some dark chocolate chunks.
Start by heating the milk and chocolate chips in a saucepan. Once the chocolate is melted into creamy liquid form, add the wine and stir until the beverage is heated. Then, pour into a mug and serve with some whipped cream, if you like. That's how easy it is.
Take a look at her recipe for all the details you'll need to make red wine hot chocolate yourself. Then, wonder how you've possibly made it through this many winters without it.
Advertisement