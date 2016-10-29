Kendall Jenner's Band Tees Ranked By The Odds She's Actually A Fan

Kendall Jenner's fashion preferences have definitely evolved over the years, but she's stayed very faithful to one particular item. She's been quite consistent with her love of the graphic T-shirt. She's particularly partial to a certain sort of graphic shirt: the band tee. It's been a wardrobe stalwart of hers for years, and the lazy girl in us totally sees why. The colourful tees are easily paired with jeans or leggings for an effortlessly cool look.
But does she actually listen to any of these bands? How does she determine which swag to rep? Some of her tee choices are obvious (Yeezy, because duh), while some are less so (Megadeth and Slayer, to name a few). In an effort to solve this perpetually-unfolding mystery, we’ve ranked Kenny’s graphic band tees based on the odds that she’s actually a fan of the artist.