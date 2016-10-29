Story from Music

Destiny's Child Created A Verified Instagram Account & The Internet Wants A Reunion

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Steve Jennings/WireImage.
If the ladies of Destiny's Child truly have no plans to reunite in the near future, then they're guilty of cruelly trolling a whole lot of ever-optimistic, majorly nostalgic fans right now.

This week, an official, verified account for the iconic girl group hit Instagram. Only three posts have been shared so far, commemorating group anniversaries (e.g. "'Girl' became the fifth Destiny’s Child single to earn a gold record from the RIAA on this day in 2005"). And they've made no explicit references to getting back together. But that doesn't mean that people aren't going wild with speculation that the powerhouse trio of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams may be planning to get back together.
It's been a decade since the group disbanded, and the ladies have consistently refused to feed rumours of a reunion tour. But the creation of this Instagram account has to mean something...right?! According to Twitter, the answer to this question is a resounding "yes." The flood of hopeful tweets and funny memes has only just begun. So enjoy those, and continue to pray.
