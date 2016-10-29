If the ladies of Destiny's Child truly have no plans to reunite in the near future, then they're guilty of cruelly trolling a whole lot of ever-optimistic, majorly nostalgic fans right now.
This week, an official, verified account for the iconic girl group hit Instagram. Only three posts have been shared so far, commemorating group anniversaries (e.g. "'Girl' became the fifth Destiny’s Child single to earn a gold record from the RIAA on this day in 2005"). And they've made no explicit references to getting back together. But that doesn't mean that people aren't going wild with speculation that the powerhouse trio of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams may be planning to get back together.
This week, an official, verified account for the iconic girl group hit Instagram. Only three posts have been shared so far, commemorating group anniversaries (e.g. "'Girl' became the fifth Destiny’s Child single to earn a gold record from the RIAA on this day in 2005"). And they've made no explicit references to getting back together. But that doesn't mean that people aren't going wild with speculation that the powerhouse trio of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams may be planning to get back together.
Advertisement
It's been a decade since the group disbanded, and the ladies have consistently refused to feed rumours of a reunion tour. But the creation of this Instagram account has to mean something...right?! According to Twitter, the answer to this question is a resounding "yes." The flood of hopeful tweets and funny memes has only just begun. So enjoy those, and continue to pray.
I AM SO HERE FOR A DESTINY'S CHILD REUNION LIKE YESS pic.twitter.com/9nUAOUHclo— вoy,вye. (@lemonademami_) October 27, 2016
Is there a Destiny's Child reunion now that the group started an Instagram account. 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/e7c7e41LjL— Dish Nation (@DishNation) October 28, 2016
I need that Destiny's Child reunion tour to get underway. Ladies Ima let y'all finish being mothers and adults or whatever but... pic.twitter.com/OAUbe0RiXb— Mr. Mufasa (@_RnBKid) October 25, 2016
Destiny's Child reunion im shook and snacthed pic.twitter.com/e30gBrBSnK— Jaywon Acker (@jaywon_a26) October 27, 2016
Drake and Taylor Swift might be dating. Destiny's Child might be reuniting. Cheryl might confirm a pregnancy. I need to lie down. pic.twitter.com/maWWnoPqPg— Seetal Rihal (@SeetalRihal) October 28, 2016
Advertisement