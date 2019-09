If the ladies of Destiny's Child truly have no plans to reunite in the near future, then they're guilty of cruelly trolling a whole lot of ever-optimistic, majorly nostalgic fans right now.This week, an official, verified account for the iconic girl group hit Instagram. Only three posts have been shared so far, commemorating group anniversaries (e.g. "'Girl' became the fifth Destiny’s Child single to earn a gold record from the RIAA on this day in 2005"). And they've made no explicit references to getting back together. But that doesn't mean that people aren't going wild with speculation that the powerhouse trio of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland , and Michelle Williams may be planning to get back together