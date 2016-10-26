Jeffree Star Just Posted A New Video About Kat Von D — & It Will Shock You

We pretty much assume that Jeffree Star and Kat Von D haven't been speaking since they got into a messy — and highly publicized — feud earlier this year. But a video posted to Star's YouTube channel today gives us hope for the future.
In the video, which you can watch above, Star walks his followers through his collection of impressive body art, most of which was inked by Von D. Because of that, the video ultimately becomes a giant love letter to — of all people — Von D. As Star slowly and thoughtfully explains his art, he continually brings up his tattoo artist, and he only has nice things to say about her. These kind sentiments have led the internet to suspect that maybe — just maybe — the two will reconcile one day.
"I would never disrespect Kat's art — I just want to put that out there," he begins. "No matter what happened, no matter what she did to me, no matter what played out, at the end of the day, I respect her artwork. I think she is one of the best portrait tattoo artists in the entire world."
At one point, Star reads a note Von D wrote to him. "No shade," he stresses before beginning.
"My dear, dear, Jeffree. Thanks for being a part of this dream for me. You added so much shiny, glittery life to not only this book, but my tattooing. So proud to call you a friend."
Later, he addresses Von D directly.
"Kat, if you are watching this, or if you ever watch this, thank you for covering me in some of the most beautiful artwork I have ever seen," he says.
Pretty sweet, right? But is it an olive branch? The internet certainly hopes so.
@JeffreeStar I hope you and Kat can resolve your differences in the future. You're both amazing!— Silka González (@Silkannabis) October 26, 2016
@JeffreeStar @thekatvond pls kiss and makeup I love you both 💛— Hannah Wright (@WRIGHTgirlforya) October 26, 2016
ow, watching @JeffreeStar 's new video has my heart hurting like i'm the one that lost a friend— em (@EmmyEckman) October 26, 2016
Reps for both Von D and Star have yet to respond to requests for comment on the video.
