I've Always Wanted To Be The Kind Of Woman Who Wore Hoops

"I've always worn hoop earrings, and so has my sister," photographer Cassidy Turner told me. "I think it's because we saw our mom wearing them. She has this one pair of hoop earrings that I've ALWAYS coveted ever since I can remember — these tiny, vintage silver hoops with blue gems lining them. I was too afraid to ask to borrow them until recently and still felt like I was borrowing the Queen's jewels."



In celebration of hoops in all their recent forms (earrings, of course, but also on bags, clothing, and necklaces), Cassidy dressed her sister, Scarlett, in hoops of all types, supplemented with clothing from their mother's closet. "When I picture my mom," says Cassidy, "I see her covered in her favourite jewellery. On any given day, she can be found wearing rings on every finger and bracelets all the way up both arms. She collects special pieces that hold meaning to her, and has an amazing sensibility in putting them all together. She has always referred to us as 'magpie,' because we collect important objects that we feel connected to, like vintage jewellery and trinkets. We feel better surrounded by things that we love."