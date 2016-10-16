Very satisfying evening getting my (decade old!) tats touched up by my good friend @rbrtbnhm at Brooklyn Tattoo. He added this new one, a @langleyfox illustration of living legend @laurathornhillcaswell. Cuz sometimes I really need a reminder that we came here to rip shit up... Plz note she's riding one of my Endo scars 😍🙏💸

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Oct 15, 2016 at 11:20pm PDT