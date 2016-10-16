Lena Dunham is a longtime fan of using her body as a canvas for some rather creative art — just witness how often she makes her Ferdinand the bull and Eloise tattoos a feature of her red carpet fashions. On Saturday night, she showed off two new pieces with special meaning.
Very satisfying evening getting my (decade old!) tats touched up by my good friend @rbrtbnhm at Brooklyn Tattoo. He added this new one, a @langleyfox illustration of living legend @laurathornhillcaswell. Cuz sometimes I really need a reminder that we came here to rip shit up... Plz note she's riding one of my Endo scars 😍🙏💸
"Very satisfying evening getting my (decade old!) tats touched up by my good friend @rbrtbnhm at Brooklyn Tattoo," she captioned the picture of one new tat on her waist, done by Robert Bonhomme. "He added this new one, a @langleyfox illustration of living legend @laurathornhillcaswell. Cuz sometimes I really need a reminder that we came here to rip shit up."
According to the Skateboarding Hall of Fame and Museum, Laura Thornhill Caswell is a skateboarder who first gained notoriety in 1975 at the age of 13 and went on to become the first female skater to get a board named after her and a full feature interview in Skateboarder magazine. "Speechless," Caswell wrote on her own Instagram post about Dunham's tribute.
"Plz note she's riding one of my Endo scars," Dunham added of the red mark under the wheel, presumably a remnant of her surgery to treat endometriosis.
The second new tattoo is of the sign above the legendary Tribeca diner The Odeon, which has been a mainstay of the neighbourhood since 1980.
"And because I'm an officially deranged daughter of TriBeCa, the Odeon neon sign now lives on my ass for life," Dunham wrote. The only way those letters could be any cooler? If they lit up, too.
