Hello Kitty Wine Is Totally A Thing

There's no shortage of wine in the world, but it's not every day you find yourself sipping a glass inspired by Hello Kitty herself.
Sanrio, the creator of the Japanese mascot, has brought just that to the table, partnering with Italy's Torti Winery to produce six different types of wine, all based on the cartoon cat.
While rosé is the obvious choice for Hello Kitty wine, based on aesthetic alone, the brand has a few different types up its sleeve. Rosé, Rosé Collection, Sweet Pink, Cupido, Charmy, and Lady make up the collection, although prices and purchase options are unclear. The links on the website turn up only error pages, but describe each wine in detail, divulging everything from the type of grape to the preferred serving temperature. None of that really matters, since the drink is worth it for the adorable label alone.
Not all hope is lost for those hoping to get their hands (or paws) on the drink. LA Times reports that the rosé and white Hello Kitty wines are being sold by the glass at Antonello restaurant in California.
If we had to guess what the collection tastes like, we'd assume it's just as sugary sweet as its muse, but perhaps a little more appealing to adults.
