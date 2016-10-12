Naples is the pizza capital of Italy. Its people have long claimed the street food as their own and even today, the city is well-known for its delicious, authentic Margherita.
One restaurant in particular, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, is said to make the best pizza in the city – and by extension, the world. It was even where Julia Roberts, playing Elizabeth Gilbert, fell in love with pizza in Eat Pray Love. And Julia Roberts wouldn't eat just any old pizza.
Now, Londoners won't have to book a budget flight to channel our inner Julia. The famous restaurant will soon open a branch in Stoke Newington in Hackney, The Telegraph reported.
One restaurant in particular, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, is said to make the best pizza in the city – and by extension, the world. It was even where Julia Roberts, playing Elizabeth Gilbert, fell in love with pizza in Eat Pray Love. And Julia Roberts wouldn't eat just any old pizza.
Now, Londoners won't have to book a budget flight to channel our inner Julia. The famous restaurant will soon open a branch in Stoke Newington in Hackney, The Telegraph reported.
Advertisement
The family-run restaurant, which first opened in Naples in 1870, will serve class pizzas at a reportedly affordable price. In Italy, the restaurant charge around four or five euros per pizza.
Traditional Margherita and marinara pizzas will be the menu's star attractions and two specials will be available on rotation, reported The Telegraph.
The restaurant will also serve the same wines and beers that are sold in the Naples restaurant.
London will be next!!!!!!!!!!!#lanticapizzeriadamichelelondon#pizzaworthwaitingfor#naples pic.twitter.com/wbs33TVq0P— da Michele London (@damichelelondon) September 18, 2016
In keeping with the restaurant's roots, Marco Condurro, the son of the restaurant's director, will visit before the launch to ensure the pizzas live up to the high standards of the Naples restaurant.
Furthermore, four chefs who were trained at the original restaurant will come to London to cook at the new restaurant.
We are working to make you feel like #juliaroberts in the #movie #eatpraylove by #building the new @damichelelondon in #stokenewington pic.twitter.com/y790T9saZv— VentaConstruction (@VentaConstruct) October 9, 2016
No doubt the queues will extend around the block, but we can't wait to grab ourselves a slice of the Neapolitan speciality in the heart of the capital.
Advertisement