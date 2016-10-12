Shailene Woodley didn't take long to post comment on her recent arrest while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. The actress streamed the incident on Facebook, which reportedly happened while she was returning to her RV on Monday. Her reps tell multiple outlets that she was released from Morton County Jail later that night.
Tuesday, Woodley posted an Instagram reaffirming her commitment to preventing the project's completion.
"one day, baby, we'll sing our poetry," the actress captioned her photo. "the words dripping from our tongues wet with ripened patience. and the lyrics, the sweet fruits born from the seeds our aging hands are now sowing."
She's drawn widespread support for her participation in the protest. Edward Snowden, for example, praised her while raising questions about the military-style police response.
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe are protesting the pipeline vigorously. They say that it cuts through sacred tribal areas, could compromise local water quality, and that they were not consulted in the planning phases of construction. Read the latest update on their ongoing legal battle here.
