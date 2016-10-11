Perfect in a sandwich, delicious with a few drinks, and even versatile enough to add to cookies, the humble crisp, aka potato chip, should really be its own food group.
Well lucky Londoners will soon be able to make crisps the centre of their meal as a conveyor belt crisp café is set to open on Soho's Old Compton Street this month.
HipChips will have a conveyor belt that brings various crisps and dips to diners, the Evening Standard reported.
There will be a variety of crisps available, made from different types of heritage potato: Highland Burgundy, Salad Blue, Pink Fir Apple, Shetland Black and Red Duke of York.
But perhaps even more exciting are the dips, which will include baba ghanoush, katsu curry, Moroccan yoghurt and pickled onion fondue.
And that's not all.
There will even be sweet "pudding" crisps on offer – potato coated in sugar and cinnamon rather than salt.
The sweet dips will include rhubarb and custard and salted caramel.
Diners can wash it all down with a class of craft beer or wine. We're SOLD.
A small portion of crisps with two dips will cost £4.50, a medium box with three dips will be £6.75, and a large box with six dips will cost £11.50, the Evening Standard reported.
First prize goes to the first person to spot Gary Lineker in there.
Well lucky Londoners will soon be able to make crisps the centre of their meal as a conveyor belt crisp café is set to open on Soho's Old Compton Street this month.
HipChips will have a conveyor belt that brings various crisps and dips to diners, the Evening Standard reported.
There will be a variety of crisps available, made from different types of heritage potato: Highland Burgundy, Salad Blue, Pink Fir Apple, Shetland Black and Red Duke of York.
But perhaps even more exciting are the dips, which will include baba ghanoush, katsu curry, Moroccan yoghurt and pickled onion fondue.
And that's not all.
There will even be sweet "pudding" crisps on offer – potato coated in sugar and cinnamon rather than salt.
The sweet dips will include rhubarb and custard and salted caramel.
Diners can wash it all down with a class of craft beer or wine. We're SOLD.
A small portion of crisps with two dips will cost £4.50, a medium box with three dips will be £6.75, and a large box with six dips will cost £11.50, the Evening Standard reported.
First prize goes to the first person to spot Gary Lineker in there.
Advertisement