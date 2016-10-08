Women’s rights advocates immediately condemned the comments.



"What Trump described in these tapes amounts to sexual assault. Trump's behaviour is disgusting and unacceptable in any context, and it is disqualifying for a man who is running for president of this country,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund executive vice president Dawn Laguens said in an emailed statement.



Political advocacy group Emily’s List also released a statement on the tape, calling it difficult to watch. “The tape cuts to the core of who Donald Trump is: someone who judges women based on their appearance and views them as little more than sex objects,” wrote Marcy Stech, vice president of communications. “There is no excuse for this reprehensible behavior.”



NARAL Pro-Choice America National Communications Director Kaylie Hanson Long released the following statement in response to Donald Trump's vulgar comments: "Donald Trump apparently thinks he has the right to sexually assault women because he's famous. Never mind consent, he doesn't think he needs it. He's not a role model, he's vulgar and dangerous, and his disregard for women has never been more clear."