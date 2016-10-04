Woke Bae Matt McGorry Just Got A Uterus Tattoo

Kathryn Lindsay
If there were one person in the world most likely to get a uterus tattoo, it would probably be Matt McGorry.

The noted woke bae posted a photo on Twitter on Monday that seemed to depict just that. McGorry, along with his father, were sporting (temporary) uterus tattoos at the LA screening of the 2016 Golden Probes, a satirical award show that highlights politicians who are attacking reproductive rights.
"My dad and I are #MenForChoice," McGorry captioned the photo. "Matching uterus tats at the LA screening of #2016GoldenProbes -"awarding" mens' sexism about repro rights."

This is definitely not the first time the Orange Is the New Black actor has spoken up for women. His own Twitter bio brands him as an intersectional feminist, and he's a big fan of posting Instagrams like this.
Although somewhat goofy, the tweet is part of an important event and highlights an issue that's still (unfortunately) an everyday struggle for women. Let's hope it becomes just as temporary as McGorry's tattoo.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers