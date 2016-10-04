Woke Bae Matt McGorry Just Got A Uterus Tattoo

Last 15 hours to pick up one of my T-Shirts benefitting @prochoiceamerica !!! Represent.com/MattMcGorry (link in bio) I designed the shirt as a conversation-starter aimed at those "good people" who really might not understand what feminism is. I imagined what might have gotten me to ask some questions and think about feminism differently a year ago (before I had any understanding of gender equity issues). And as much as this shirt is for the person who wears it, it's very much intended to spark conversations with those who SEE it, with the goal of changing minds and changing hearts.

A video posted by Matt McGorry (@mattmcgorry) on Mar 21, 2016 at 3:02pm PDT