Woke Bae Matt McGorry Just Got A Uterus Tattoo

The noted woke bae posted a photo on Twitter on Monday that seemed to depict just that. McGorry, along with his father, were sporting (temporary) uterus tattoos at the LA screening of the 2016 Golden Probes, a satirical award show that highlights politicians who are attacking reproductive rights.
My dad and I are #MenForChoice . Matching uterus tats at the LA screening of #2016GoldenProbes -"awarding" mens' sexism about repro rights pic.twitter.com/a5hvUg9wiF— Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) October 3, 2016
This is definitely not the first time the Orange Is the New Black actor has spoken up for women. His own Twitter bio brands him as an intersectional feminist, and he's a big fan of posting Instagrams like this.
Last 15 hours to pick up one of my T-Shirts benefitting @prochoiceamerica !!! Represent.com/MattMcGorry (link in bio) I designed the shirt as a conversation-starter aimed at those "good people" who really might not understand what feminism is. I imagined what might have gotten me to ask some questions and think about feminism differently a year ago (before I had any understanding of gender equity issues). And as much as this shirt is for the person who wears it, it's very much intended to spark conversations with those who SEE it, with the goal of changing minds and changing hearts.