Demi Lovato Calls Out Fan Art For Distorting Her Body

If i make your waist slimmer and your boobs bigger to accentuate the fact that i drew you as a mermaid, a mythological creature, doesn't mean I say that you should look like that or all girls should look like that. That's how i imagine mermaids. I worked a lot on that drawing and i was proud of it, but not anymore. @ddlovato. The coments are from @sexlikelovato_'s post #demilovato

A photo posted by V L A D I (@vladyart) on Sep 29, 2016 at 9:30pm PDT