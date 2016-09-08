There's some new eye candy popping up in our Insta feeds this week: Dubbed “spiral liner” or “twirl liner,” the three-dimensional style involves ribbons of colour wrapped around fierce, winged eyes. It's cool as hell, but pretty impossible-looking. So what's the secret?
Well, first of all, you don't need a makeup artist. The super-cool girls we're watching are all creating the look themselves. And thanks to the tricks of the trade pro makeup artist Andre Sarmiento, who works with Nicola Peltz, Zoey Deutch, and Jaime King, is sharing, you can master it, too.
Before you get started, you're going to need an arsenal of colourful liquid liners. (Our weapon of choice: Urban Decay Razor Sharp Water-Resistant Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, which draws the thinnest of lines and comes in an array of 20 glittery and matte shades.) It's also best if you're not a total liner novice. “It’s definitely not the simplest thing to execute if you haven’t built up those eyeliner muscles in your hands yet,” notes Sarmiento. But he has cheats. Ahead, see the most inspiring spiral-liner looks on Instagram, and pick up tips on how to spin out on your own.