Before you get started, you're going to need an arsenal of colourful liquid liners. (Our weapon of choice: Urban Decay Razor Sharp Water-Resistant Longwear Liquid Eyeliner , which draws the thinnest of lines and comes in an array of 20 glittery and matte shades.) It's also best if you're not a total liner novice. “It’s definitely not the simplest thing to execute if you haven’t built up those eyeliner muscles in your hands yet,” notes Sarmiento. But he has cheats. Ahead, see the most inspiring spiral-liner looks on Instagram, and pick up tips on how to spin out on your own.