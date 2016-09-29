The One Question That Changed My Dating Life Forever

Here are the basic rules of The Naked Test: By date three, I should know whether or not I want to be naked with a guy. I can know as soon as date one, but surely by the time we’ve hung out on three occasions, the answer should be clear, one way or the other. If the answer is still “I’m not sure” by the time I get into a cab after date three, then the answer is really no, and I should move the hell on. Now, just because a guy passes The Naked Test doesn’t mean I have to sleep with him immediately (or ever) — it just means I want to be naked with him in the future. This is why I’m convinced that The Naked Test may just work for everyone — even those who abstain from sex until they get married. The justification for said potential nakedness doesn't matter: It could be an "I’m in love with you" grope; some "I need to get over my ex" third-base action; or full-on sex. All that matters is that you want to be naked with this person at some point in the future.