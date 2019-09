Why use Carrara marble as your Instagram backdrop of choice when you can use yourself, instead? Body marbling — a way to paint your skin — has emerged as the accessory du jour, especially among the festival crowd. That's right, dip-dying your limbs with washes of swirly, skin-friendly paints may be the final nail in the flower crown's coffin: The trend has popped up at the biggest music fests of the summer, like Lollapalooza, AfroPunk , and this weekend’s Made in America Festival.The process of going from bare to marble-ised, developed by Michigan-based company Black Light Visuals , takes just 60 seconds. Here’s how it works: Prime your skin by dipping it into a salt solution (this helps the acrylic paint adhere), then pick the colours you’d like to wear. Add the dye shades to a tub of liquid and create psychedelic patterns on the surface by twirling the solution with a stick. Once the hydro-dye is ready, dip your skin (say, your whole forearm), then hold it under a dryer to lock in the pattern.Some forearms we've seen look like Bengal tigers, others like lava lamps — and all the designs take on new life under a blacklight. Will body marbling really take off? TBD. But for now, we can’t think of a faster — or more Insta-ready — way to get inked.