How does one of the most wealthy, famous, and beautiful people alive (see: People) celebrate her 44th birthday? If you’re Gwyneth Paltrow, Hollywood’s doyenne of conscientious living, you thank your lucky stars that you no longer “give a s#*t about the things that are unimportant,” as she says to us in an email, you do a full beauty detox, and you lean into the #nomakeup movement like a mofo.
The actress and digital entrepreneur tells us that she’s “very inspired by the #nomakeup movement, as the message behind it says, 'This is me. This is what I look like. This is where I am in time, and I embrace it.'"
The actress and digital entrepreneur tells us that she’s “very inspired by the #nomakeup movement, as the message behind it says, 'This is me. This is what I look like. This is where I am in time, and I embrace it.'"
So in addition to posting this #nomakeup selfie to Instagram, Paltrow says she’s also going to do a five-step, full skin detox. Knowing some of the more experimental treatments Paltrow has famously tried over the years (bees! Vaginal steaming!), we were iffy about what a “full skin detox” meant, exactly. But trust, there’s not a torturous step in the process. Instead, it’s about giving yourself a mini-facial, soaking in a seaweed bath, and sipping a ginger and turmeric latte. Cue the "ahhhhh!"
Even better, her outlook on life at 44 years old is just as chill. “You find yourself investing in relationships that give as much as they get, you start to get a sense of the true size of your worth (immeasurable), you start to like yourself for who you really are (warts and all),” she says.
Sounds amazing. Can we be 44 yet?
Advertisement